President of the European Commission expresses support for Ukraine's Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for Ukraine's Victory Plan within the competence of the EC. The plan has been endorsed by 18 EU members and several NATO defense ministers.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has expressed support for the Victory Plan of Ukraine in those aspects that fall within her competence. She said this during a press conference after a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports.
Yes, of course, we support President Zelensky's Victory Plan, although, for example, it is not for me to judge NATO membership, but in what is within our competence, we have full support
Addendum
On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a five-point Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada .
Zelenskyy said that 18 members of the European Union commented on the Victory Plan. He had a private part of the conversation with the allies and afterwards, most of those who spoke were fully in favor of supporting the plan.
The defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Estonia and Sweden welcomed the Victory Planpresented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr. The European officials called for maximizing support for Kyiv and accelerating Ukraine's progress toward NATO membership.