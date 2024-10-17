Orban is “frightened” by Zelensky's victory plan - he wants to negotiate with Russia on behalf of the EU
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called Ukraine's Victory Plan “frightening”. He called on the leaders of Germany and France to start negotiations with Russia on behalf of the EU to find a way out of the situation.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he was "scared" by the Victory Plan presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Orban noted that he wants to call on the German Chancellor and the French President to start negotiations with the Russians on behalf of the entire European Union, UNN reports.
"President Zelenskiy has presented his Victory Plan. What he outlined yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament is more than frightening," Orban wrote on Facebook before the EU summit.
Hungary's Prime Minister says he is among those calling on the European Union to change its current strategy.
He argues that the European Union "entered" this war with a poorly organized, poorly implemented, poorly calculated strategy. He calls for changes.
Orbán once again repeated the Russian narrative that we need to move "from a strategy of war to a strategy of peace. We need a ceasefire and peace talks!"
"I also call today on the German Chancellor and the French President to start negotiations with the Russians as soon as possible on behalf of the entire European Union so that we can find a way out of this situation," Orban said.
Add
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a European Council meeting, where he presented the Victory Plan, joking that they said hello and that was not a bad thing.
Earlier
On October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 5-point Victory Plan with 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.
In particular, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory.
The Victory Plan also includes the lifting of restrictions by partners on the use of long-range weapons on the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia and on the territory of the Russian Federation - on military infrastructure - and the provision of appropriate long-range missiles, drones and other means of destruction to Ukraine. The plan includes inviting Ukraine to join NATO.