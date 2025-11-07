ukenru
11:23 AM • 24 views
Electricity outage schedules
Power outages in Ukraine on November 7: DTEK updated schedules for Kyiv and several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

DTEK updated power outage schedules for November 7 for household consumers in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. At the same time, DTEK noted that updated information would be published in case of changes.

Power outages in Ukraine on November 7: DTEK updated schedules for Kyiv and several regions

On Friday, November 7, DTEK updated the electricity outage schedules for household consumers in Kyiv, as well as in certain regions of Ukraine. The updated schedules were published on DTEK's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Dnipropetrovsk region:

Odesa region:

Kyiv region:

Kyiv city:

At the same time, DTEK noted that updated information would be published in case of changes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on November 7, the occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Due to high electricity consumption, hourly outages are applied in most regions of Ukraine, and Ukrainians are not recommended to turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously until 10:00 PM. Since yesterday, November 6, a significant number of consumers in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions remain without power.

UNN also reported that Russians attacked a DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, causing significant damage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

