Possible departure of men aged 18-22 abroad will not create critical risks for the economy - NBU

12:16 PM • 11298 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 14061 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14937 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 23144 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23649 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21578 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11623 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14472 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16168 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 30975 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - Trump
October 23, 04:11 AM
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: details
October 23, 05:57 AM
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions
October 23, 06:17 AM
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia direction
07:53 AM
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
12:24 PM
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:56 AM
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
10:10 AM
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:45 AM
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21578 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
October 23, 07:21 AM
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions
October 23, 06:17 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
12:24 PM
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
October 22, 01:53 PM
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
October 21, 04:48 PM
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series
October 21, 12:00 PM
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail
October 21, 05:58 AM
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

Possible departure of men aged 18-22 abroad will not create critical risks for the economy - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The National Bank of Ukraine expects an increase in the number of Ukrainians abroad by 200,000 people, some of whom are men aged 18-22. This will not create critical risks for the economy and will not significantly affect the labor market.

Possible departure of men aged 18-22 abroad will not create critical risks for the economy - NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine expects that the number of Ukrainians abroad will increase by 200,000 people, including men aged 18 to 22. However, the possible departure of men aged 18-22 will not lead to a significant change in the available workforce and will not create critical risks for the economy. This was stated by the First Deputy Governor of the NBU, Serhiy Nikolaichuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

If we talk about migration trends, by and large, we have not revised our assumptions from the July forecast. As before, we expect that the number of Ukrainians abroad will increase by 200,000 people. Of course, some of them will be young people aged 18-22. This factor will not lead to a significant change in the available workforce, and accordingly will not lead to significant negative effects on the labor market.

 - said Nikolaichuk.

He noted that according to the Institute of Demography, there are about 800,000 men aged 18 to 22 in Ukraine, of whom about 300,000 are employed, which is about 2% of the total workforce.

Perhaps some of them may go abroad, and we have certain facts, available information about this... at the same time, according to the results of the survey, we see that in some sectors this factor is significant, but if we look at the entire economy, in principle, it does not affect the cumulative figures.

- added Nikolaichuk.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine revised its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth downwards - from 2.1% to 1.9%. The main reasons are the energy deficit caused by Russian shelling and the shelling of the gas production system.

