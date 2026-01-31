$42.850.00
Pistorius questioned the sincerity of the Kremlin's peaceful intentions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism about Putin's peaceful intentions, despite diplomatic efforts. He emphasized that massive shelling of Ukraine and attacks on infrastructure indicate the opposite.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism about Putin's readiness for real diplomatic steps to end the war. Despite the intensification of US efforts under Donald Trump, Moscow's actions on the front and systematic attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure indicate the opposite aspirations of the Russian leadership. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

In a comment to the RND media group, Pistorius emphasized that he sees no signs that Russia is truly seeking peace. He drew attention to the fact that even during recent consultations in Abu Dhabi, initiated by Washington, Putin continued massive shelling of Ukraine with an intensity that was almost unprecedented throughout the full-scale invasion. According to the minister, such an approach by the Kremlin completely nullifies the diplomatic impetus that international partners are hoping for.

So far, I see no signs that Russia seriously wants peace

— emphasized the German minister.

He also added that the Russian dictator has not yet shown any readiness for compromises, continuing to rely on a forceful resolution of the conflict.

Terror against civilians in winter

Pistorius strongly denied the Kremlin's statements that the Russian army allegedly does not target civilian objects. He called these attacks deliberate terror aimed at exhausting the civilian population in critically low temperatures. According to the minister, strikes on the energy system when the temperature drops to minus 20 degrees Celsius are part of a strategy of intimidation, not a military necessity.

This is terror directed solely against the civilian population in winter

— summarized the head of the German defense department.

This position of Berlin indicates the preservation of a tough line in assessing Moscow's actions, despite the emergence of new peace initiatives on the international arena at the beginning of 2026.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
