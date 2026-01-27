Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admitted that Berlin is unable to supply Ukraine with the next Patriot air defense systems from its own reserves. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in view of Kyiv's requests for additional ammunition for air defense, Pistorius explained that Germany has already done "disproportionately much" in providing Ukraine with Patriot systems, and has given "more than a third" of its own capabilities regarding these systems.

Therefore, further deliveries are currently impossible, as the Bundeswehr itself is waiting for a replacement for the systems transferred to the Ukrainian side and must maintain the ability to train and maintain these systems. - explained the minister.

He stated that Germany remains the only country that can supply Ukraine with IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs). According to Pistorius, Berlin does this "to some extent continuously." Despite this, given the "massive intensification" of Russian attacks, previous deliveries are still not enough.

Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - Politico

Addressing Ukraine's Western allies, Pistorius said that "the task for all of us is to jointly check our own reserves, especially those who may still have free capacities."

At the same time, the German official sharply criticized Russia's practice of prolonged attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, calling them "particularly cynical."

"While the possibility of a ceasefire is being discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia, with relentless brutality and cruelty in the midst of a harsh winter, is striking civilian energy infrastructure to commit terror against the Ukrainian population contrary to international law," Pistorius reproached.

Recall

Recently, Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from the German company Diehl Defence.

Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA