Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine

January 26, 05:23 PM • 10087 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 22480 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 19530 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 25823 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 24242 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 39396 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25412 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50394 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22714 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41997 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Cruelty to two bears in a landscape park near Kyiv is being investigated: what is knownJanuary 26, 04:09 PM • 3664 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what Ukrenergo saysJanuary 26, 04:25 PM • 11996 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 5890 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 11370 views
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"08:58 PM • 4534 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 04:43 PM • 22480 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 39396 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 10:01 AM • 50394 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 43377 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 5902 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 12156 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 13401 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 16977 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36043 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Berlin cannot supply Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems from its own stocks. Germany has already transferred more than a third of its own Patriot capabilities and is awaiting replacement of the transferred systems.

Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius admitted that Berlin is unable to supply Ukraine with the next Patriot air defense systems from its own reserves. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in view of Kyiv's requests for additional ammunition for air defense, Pistorius explained that Germany has already done "disproportionately much" in providing Ukraine with Patriot systems, and has given "more than a third" of its own capabilities regarding these systems.

Therefore, further deliveries are currently impossible, as the Bundeswehr itself is waiting for a replacement for the systems transferred to the Ukrainian side and must maintain the ability to train and maintain these systems.

- explained the minister.

He stated that Germany remains the only country that can supply Ukraine with IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs). According to Pistorius, Berlin does this "to some extent continuously." Despite this, given the "massive intensification" of Russian attacks, previous deliveries are still not enough.

Germany and France diverge on the purchase of American weapons using the €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine - Politico13.01.26, 16:32 • 8935 views

Addressing Ukraine's Western allies, Pistorius said that "the task for all of us is to jointly check our own reserves, especially those who may still have free capacities."

At the same time, the German official sharply criticized Russia's practice of prolonged attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, calling them "particularly cynical."

"While the possibility of a ceasefire is being discussed at the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia, with relentless brutality and cruelty in the midst of a harsh winter, is striking civilian energy infrastructure to commit terror against the Ukrainian population contrary to international law," Pistorius reproached.

Recall

Recently, Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T air defense systems from the German company Diehl Defence.

Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA16.01.26, 18:58 • 3449 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineEconomy
War in Ukraine
Bundeswehr
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin