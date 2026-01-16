Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA

Germany allocates over 2.5 billion hryvnias for energy support to Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

I highly appreciate the additional package of 60 million euros for winter and energy support to Ukraine, which my friend and colleague Minister Johann Wadephul announced today. - Sybiha said.

According to him, "this aid will help warm and protect our people by strengthening heating and heat supply systems - with a special focus on frontline regions."

"We appreciate Germany's unwavering solidarity," Sybiha summarized.

