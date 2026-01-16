Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional aid package of 60 million euros. The funds will be used for winter and energy support, strengthening heating systems.
Germany allocates over 2.5 billion hryvnias for energy support to Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.
I highly appreciate the additional package of 60 million euros for winter and energy support to Ukraine, which my friend and colleague Minister Johann Wadephul announced today.
According to him, "this aid will help warm and protect our people by strengthening heating and heat supply systems - with a special focus on frontline regions."
"We appreciate Germany's unwavering solidarity," Sybiha summarized.
