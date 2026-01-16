Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 3312 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 11872 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 28929 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 27399 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 25703 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 24744 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23688 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 32962 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 37745 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27649 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 15077 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 28068 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 16171 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-1812:42 PM • 10626 views
Ukraine and US have differences on peace agreement - Zelenskyy02:04 PM • 9064 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 3328 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 4918 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 43997 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 75588 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 93708 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Petr Pavel
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 16213 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23197 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 34897 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55764 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 89329 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok

Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Germany is providing Ukraine with an additional aid package of 60 million euros. The funds will be used for winter and energy support, strengthening heating systems.

Germany allocates over UAH 2.5 billion for energy support to Ukraine - MFA

Germany allocates over 2.5 billion hryvnias for energy support to Ukraine. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, UNN reports.

I highly appreciate the additional package of 60 million euros for winter and energy support to Ukraine, which my friend and colleague Minister Johann Wadephul announced today.

- Sybiha said.

Energy "Ramstein" to take place in the coming days - Shmyhal16.01.26, 13:12 • 2404 views

According to him, "this aid will help warm and protect our people by strengthening heating and heat supply systems - with a special focus on frontline regions."

"We appreciate Germany's unwavering solidarity," Sybiha summarized.

Britain to provide additional energy support to Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion - MFA16.01.26, 15:58 • 1992 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Germany
Ukraine