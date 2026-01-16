Britain to provide additional energy support to Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion - MFA
Great Britain will provide Ukraine with additional energy support totaling over 1 billion hryvnias, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.
Britain will provide additional support to Ukraine's energy sector. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the opening of the Centenary Partnership Forum between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, UNN reports.
Great Britain will provide additional support to Ukraine's energy sector amounting to over 1 billion hryvnias.
Recall
As UNN reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy are convening an Energy Ramstein on behalf of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Ukraine is counting on additional contributions and commitments from allies.