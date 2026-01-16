$43.180.08
Britain to provide additional energy support to Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Great Britain will provide Ukraine with additional energy support totaling over 1 billion hryvnias, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Britain to provide additional energy support to Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion - MFA

Britain will provide additional support to Ukraine's energy sector. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during the opening of the Centenary Partnership Forum between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, UNN reports.

Great Britain will provide additional support to Ukraine's energy sector amounting to over 1 billion hryvnias.

- Sybiha reported.

Energy "Ramstein" to take place in the coming days - Shmyhal16.01.26, 13:12 • 1886 views

Recall

As UNN reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy are convening an Energy Ramstein on behalf of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Ukraine is counting on additional contributions and commitments from allies.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Great Britain
Ukraine