Energy "Ramstein" to take place in the coming days - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the planned energy "Ramstein" with the participation of Svyrydenko. According to him, partners have become more active.
An energy "Ramstein" meeting is scheduled for the coming days, and partners have become more active. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, reports UNN.
An energy "Ramstein" meeting is scheduled for the coming days with the participation of Svyrydenko. We expect the participation of partners. Partners have become more active.
Recall
As reported by UNN, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy are convening an Energy Ramstein at the instruction of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Ukraine expects additional contributions and commitments from allies.