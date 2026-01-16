Energy "Ramstein" to take place in the coming days - Shmyhal

An energy "Ramstein" meeting is scheduled for the coming days, and partners have become more active. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal during the question hour to the government in parliament, reports UNN.

An energy "Ramstein" meeting is scheduled for the coming days with the participation of Svyrydenko. We expect the participation of partners. Partners have become more active. - Shmyhal reported.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy are convening an Energy Ramstein at the instruction of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Ukraine expects additional contributions and commitments from allies.