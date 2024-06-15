Peace Summit: Zelensky met with the President of Switzerland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having arrived at the Peace Summit, met with Swiss President Viola Amherd and expressed his belief that everything agreed upon at the Summit today will become part of the peacekeeping process. The President posted a video of the meeting on social media, UNN reports.

"Today, all parts of the world, all continents, different nations - both geographically large and smaller - every political pole of our world are represented at the Summit: Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America - all of them," Zelensky said in the video caption.

The President emphasized that "the view, ideas and leadership of every nation are equally important to us". "And everything that will be agreed upon today at the Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process that we all need. I believe that we will see here, at the Summit, how history is made," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.