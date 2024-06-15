A joint first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter - Zelenskyy on the Peace Summit

The Peace Summit is starting in Switzerland with the participation of representatives of 100 countries and organizations from all continents, which is the first step towards a just peace based on international law and the UN Charter. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in X, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the Global Peace Summit begins, where 100 states and international organizations from all continents and parts of the world, representing different views but united by respect for international law and each other, are registered," the President noted.

According to him, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, and North America are all present.

The Peace Summit gives every country the opportunity to be heard and demonstrate global leadership. Together, we are taking the first step towards a just peace based on the UN Charter and the basic principles of international law - Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.