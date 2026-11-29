Pakistan has announced the deployment of a military contingent to Saudi Arabia, which is facing increasingly intense attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. LRT reports this, citing a statement by the Pakistani army, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was made after a meeting of representatives of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, which signed a NATO-style defense pact in August. The agreement provides for mutual assistance in the event of an attack on one of the participating countries.

This deployment will contribute to further strengthening the Kingdom’s defense capabilities in light of new security challenges – the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The Saudi ambassador and Pakistani army commander Asim Munir attended the ceremony marking the departure of the servicemen in Rawalpindi.

The threat of escalation is growing in the Middle East

Since July, when fighting intensified in Yemen, the Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities, oil facilities, and shipping.

During a meeting in Islamabad, the foreign and defense ministers of the three countries condemned the Houthi attacks and agreed to deepen military cooperation.

At the same time, the Saudi-led coalition called on civilians to leave the area of Yemen’s Ras Issa port ahead of expected strikes. This came after the interception of a ballistic missile that was flying toward Riyadh.

The Iran-backed Houthis, for their part, threatened new strikes on facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis attacked two Saudi Arabian ports on the Red Sea and said it was retaliation for strikes on Yemen