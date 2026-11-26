Yemeni Houthis attacked the Saudi ports of Jeddah and Jazan on the Red Sea on November 25, saying it was in response to earlier Saudi strikes on Yemen. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition, the attack on the port of Jazan caused minor damage, and no civilians were injured. Near the port of Jeddah, the kingdom’s largest port, Saudi forces intercepted a drone.

The Houthis called their attacks a response to strikes on the port of Hudaydah and other territories in Yemen controlled by the group.

The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is escalating

Hostilities between the sides resumed in July 2026 after a four-year lull. Since then, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi energy facilities, airports, and other critical infrastructure.

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On Tuesday, the group attacked Riyadh’s main financial district for the second time in a week, injuring 11 people.

Due to the escalation of the conflict, the Saudi authorities canceled a number of major sporting and business events. In particular, the Future Investment Initiative international investment conference was postponed until October 2027.

Amid regional instability, the kingdom’s authorities forecast that the country’s economy will shrink by 2.1% in 2026 and that the budget deficit will rise to 4.9% of GDP.

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