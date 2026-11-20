Photo: AP

The situation is escalating in several countries across the Middle East at once. Israel attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Houthis launched a strike on Saudi Arabia, and Iran reported fires on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. Associated Press reported on the main events of November 19, UNN writes.

Details

Israel attacked Lebanon. Israeli aircraft struck a site in the Bekaa Valley where, according to the military, Hezbollah was restoring missile production and weapons storage facilities. There were no reports of casualties.

Iraq reached an agreement with a pro-Iranian group. The government reached a compromise with Kataib Hezbollah regarding control of the strategic Jurf al-Sakhar area near Baghdad. A government command headquarters will be deployed there, but some of the militants will remain part of the official security forces.

The Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, missile debris damaged the skyscraper of the Public Investment Fund. The rebels also claimed attacks on an airport, an air base, and a petrochemical complex, but these reports have not been independently confirmed.

Dozens killed in Yemen, while tankers burn in the Strait of Hormuz

At least 15 people were killed in Yemen. According to the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health, airstrikes on the city of Mokha and Taiz province killed 15 people and injured another 14. The Houthis blame Saudi-backed forces.

Iran reported the blowing up of two supertankers. According to Tehran, the vessels, carrying more than 4 million barrels of oil, struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire. There has been no independent confirmation of this information.

The UN is discussing the future of peacekeepers in Lebanon. The Security Council backed the UNIFIL mission, whose mandate expires on December 31, 2026. At the same time, no decision has yet been made on extending its operations.

The Houthis attacked the tallest skyscraper in the capital of Saudi Arabia — eight floors of the state investment fund’s building were damaged