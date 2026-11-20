Yemeni Houthis struck Riyadh’s financial district, damaging the PIF Tower skyscraper, which houses Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Windows were blown out on several floors of the building, but there is no information about casualties. Reuters reported this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense, several floors of the high-rise building and adjacent structures were damaged in the attack.

The authorities did not officially name the targeted skyscraper, but the published photographs indicate that it was the PIF Tower – one of the best-known buildings in Riyadh’s financial center.

The strike shattered windows on the skyscraper’s seventh and eighth floors, while part of the metal façade was deformed.

Houthis claim a series of strikes on strategic sites in Saudi Arabia

Representatives of the Yemeni group claim that they attacked Riyadh twice on November 19 – at dawn and in the evening.

In addition to the financial center, the Houthis claimed strikes on King Khalid International Airport, the Khamis Mushait air base in the south of the country, and the SADAF petrochemical facility in the Eastern Province.

At the same time, Saudi authorities have not yet confirmed these claims.

This is already the second attack on Riyadh’s financial district in less than two weeks. On November 8, the building of the state oil company Saudi Aramco sustained significant damage.

Following the latest strike, the King Abdullah Financial District was closed to visitors.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect the country’s sovereignty, citizens, and state property.

Aramco Tower became the target of a rare strike on Riyadh’s financial center