Photo: AP

Saudi Arabia has resumed a large-scale military campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, but the group continues to attack the kingdom’s cities, oil facilities, and commercial vessels. Despite Riyadh’s military advantage, the militants have strengthened their positions and learned to produce weapons independently. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

In early October, forces backed by Saudi Arabia launched a new offensive aimed at eliminating the group. However, the Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, and the territories where most of the country’s population lives, continue to resist.

The group uses ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones to attack Saudi cities. The targets have even included the headquarters of the oil company Aramco.

Why the Houthis Are So Difficult to Defeat

One of the main reasons is the group’s ability to obtain weapons not only from Iran. The Houthis have established smuggling routes, purchase components, including from China, and are developing their own weapons production.

The Houthis attacked the tallest skyscraper in the capital of Saudi Arabia — eight floors of the state investment fund’s building were damaged

The vast size of the country has created an additional problem for Riyadh. Protecting more than 2.1 million square kilometers of territory from combined missile and drone attacks is extremely difficult.

At the same time, the Houthis threaten shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Because of the danger, vessels are forced to sail around Africa, which may increase transit times by two weeks.

According to Bloomberg’s assessment, the Houthis’ military resilience and ability to launch retaliatory strikes significantly complicate Saudi Arabia’s attempts to end the conflict by force.

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