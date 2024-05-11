Over the day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air attacks, and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77563 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106467 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149370 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153495 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174021 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165288 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32844 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42244 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36445 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60870 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54825 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77563 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113740 views
Actual
Over the day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air attacks, and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Over the day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air attacks, and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32037 views

Over the past day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air strikes and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions.

Over the day, 104 combat engagements took place. Russia launched 7 missile and 108 air strikes. There were 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the Russians launched 7 missile and 108 air strikes, and fired 120 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

As a result, settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were hit by air strikes. More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi: The enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.

Slobozhansky: Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 occupants' attacks in Kharkiv region.

Kupianske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 occupants' attacks in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Limansky: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of localities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Avdiivka: Ukrainian troops repelled 24 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk region's localities.

Novopavlovsky: russia tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 3 times.

Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 attacks of enemy troops in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Kherson: the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.

Add

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops hit 1 control center, 1 fuel and lubricant depot, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 18 areas where enemy personnel are concentrated.

russia suffers losses: 1,320 personnel, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles destroyed overnight11.05.24, 08:02 • 23717 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising