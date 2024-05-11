Over the day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air attacks, and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Over the day, 104 combat engagements took place. Russia launched 7 missile and 108 air strikes. There were 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the Russians launched 7 missile and 108 air strikes, and fired 120 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

As a result, settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were hit by air strikes. More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation on the routes:

Volyn and Polissya: no changes.

Siverskyi: The enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.

Slobozhansky: Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 occupants' attacks in Kharkiv region.

Kupianske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 occupants' attacks in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Limansky: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of localities in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Avdiivka: Ukrainian troops repelled 24 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Donetsk region's localities.

Novopavlovsky: russia tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 3 times.

Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 attacks of enemy troops in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions.

Kherson: the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.

Add

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops hit 1 control center, 1 fuel and lubricant depot, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 18 areas where enemy personnel are concentrated.

russia suffers losses: 1,320 personnel, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles destroyed overnight