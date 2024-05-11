russia suffers losses: 1,320 personnel, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles destroyed overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, russia lost 1,320 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 481,030, according to the Ukrainian military.
Over the past day, russia lost 1320 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/11/24:
- Personnel: 481030 (+1320).
- Tanks: 7449 (+15).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14353 (+40).
- Artillery systems: 12442 (+55).
- RSVP: 1064 (+2)
- Air defense equipment: 796 (+1)
- Airplanes: 349.
- Helicopters: 325.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9868 (+42).
- Cruise missiles: 2193 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 26.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 16755 (+64).
- Special equipment: 2040 (+9).
War in Ukraine: Loss of russian labor threatens oil sector11.05.24, 04:23 • 38769 views