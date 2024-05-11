russia suffers losses: 1,320 personnel, 15 tanks, 40 armored vehicles destroyed overnight

Over the past day, russia lost 1320 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/11/24:

- Personnel: 481030 (+1320).

- Tanks: 7449 (+15).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14353 (+40).

- Artillery systems: 12442 (+55).

- RSVP: 1064 (+2)

- Air defense equipment: 796 (+1)

- Airplanes: 349.

- Helicopters: 325.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9868 (+42).

- Cruise missiles: 2193 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 26.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 16755 (+64).

- Special equipment: 2040 (+9).

