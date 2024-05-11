War in Ukraine: Loss of russian labor threatens oil sector

The war in Ukraine is increasing the loss of Russian labor. This is reported by RFI, UNN reports.

Details

The war in Ukraine has already claimed a significant number of Russian soldiers. According to the data released by the French Foreign Minister and the British Ministry of Defense, the death toll of Russian soldiers has already exceeded half a million since the beginning of the conflict.

However, the losses are not limited to the lives of soldiers. The departure of many able-bodied men to the front or abroad deprives Russia of valuable labor, especially in the oil industry. Kasatkin Consulting estimates that this year the oil and gas sector lacks about 40,000 workers, which jeopardizes the normal functioning of this strategically important industry.

Despite this, the oil and gas industry remains one of the most profitable employers in russia. Assuming that last year's revenues in the industry amounted to 88 billion euros, forecasts point to further growth of this figure. Other sources indicate that the hydrocarbon industry in Russia remains one of the highest-paying industries, providing workers with incomes two-thirds higher than the national average.

