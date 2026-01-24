$43.170.01
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10217 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 18365 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 23514 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 39728 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 38669 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 32227 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 27785 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 56754 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 51399 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22550 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Over 400 enemy Shahed UAVs destroyed in a few months - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Air defense interceptors within the SBU's CSO "Alpha" protect the sky from Russian drones.

Over 400 enemy Shahed UAVs destroyed in a few months - SBU

The air defense interceptor team, part of the Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine, protects the country's skies from Russian drones. In a few months, more than 400 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type have been destroyed, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

It is with these drones that Russia systematically terrorizes Ukrainian cities. Residential areas, hospitals, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure come under attack. Each intercepted drone is one less threat to your loved ones

- the SBU stated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
