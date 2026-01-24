Over 400 enemy Shahed UAVs destroyed in a few months - SBU

The air defense interceptor team, part of the Special Operations Center "Alpha" of the Security Service of Ukraine, protects the country's skies from Russian drones. In a few months, more than 400 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type have been destroyed, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

It is with these drones that Russia systematically terrorizes Ukrainian cities. Residential areas, hospitals, energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure come under attack. Each intercepted drone is one less threat to your loved ones - the SBU stated.

