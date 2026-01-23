Zelenskyy removed former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk from the Staff

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - he approved Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal, and removed former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk, reports UNN.

... to approve the following persons as members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych – Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Shmyhal Denys Anatoliyovych – First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine - the decree states.

In addition, the document states that former head Vasyl Malyuk was removed from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

