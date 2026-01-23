$43.170.01
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 5212 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 9448 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 19333 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 19794 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16711 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24015 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 50321 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21727 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24586 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Zelenskyy removed former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk from the Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal were included, while Vasyl Malyuk was removed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made changes to the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - he approved Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal, and removed former SBU head Vasyl Malyuk, reports UNN.

... to approve the following persons as members of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych – Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Shmyhal Denys Anatoliyovych – First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine

- the decree states.

In addition, the document states that former head Vasyl Malyuk was removed from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
Vasyl Malyuk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal