02:21 PM • 552 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8394 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8460 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10968 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26344 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31940 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29315 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25038 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26783 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41437 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Over 20 million hryvnias, embezzled under the city's assistance program for Kyiv residents, have been returned in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Law enforcement officers have returned over 20 million hryvnias to the Kyiv budget, which were embezzled by KCSA officials and entrepreneurs within the framework of the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivianam" (Care. Towards Kyiv Residents) program. Two entrepreneurs reimbursed UAH 12.5 million and handed over 6 vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, bringing the total amount returned to over UAH 20 million.

Over 20 million hryvnias, embezzled under the city's assistance program for Kyiv residents, have been returned in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers have returned more than 20 million hryvnias to the capital's budget, which were illegally appropriated by KCSA officials and entrepreneurs within the framework of the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivanam" program. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, more than UAH 20 million was returned to the city budget, which the perpetrators had seized through schemes involving the financing of social assistance to residents of the capital.

During the pre-trial investigation, two entrepreneurs involved in the scheme admitted their guilt and reimbursed UAH 12.5 million in damages. In addition, they handed over 6 cars worth about UAH 8 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Materials regarding them will be sent to court in the near future.

– reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the criminal scheme involved the director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the KCSA, two of his deputies, and several entrepreneurs. They systematically inflated the volume of services for the elderly and citizens in need of care, and also withdrew funds through fictitious leases of transport and premises.

Officials in Zhytomyr region are suspected of illegal logging worth over 14 million hryvnias03.11.25, 15:30 • 764 views

Investigators found cases where the acts of work performed indicated exercises on exercise bikes for bedridden patients – that is, services that were not actually provided.

In total, out of UAH 150 million allocated for the program, the defendants in the case appropriated about UAH 75 million. The investigation is ongoing.

Three officials illegally seized land in Pyriatynskyi National Park: prosecutor's office announced suspicion03.11.25, 13:10 • 1832 views

Stepan Haftko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
State budget
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
charity
Kyiv City State Administration
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv