Over 20 million hryvnias, embezzled under the city's assistance program for Kyiv residents, have been returned in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers have returned more than 20 million hryvnias to the capital's budget, which were illegally appropriated by KCSA officials and entrepreneurs within the framework of the "Turbota. Nazustrich Kyivanam" program. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, more than UAH 20 million was returned to the city budget, which the perpetrators had seized through schemes involving the financing of social assistance to residents of the capital.

During the pre-trial investigation, two entrepreneurs involved in the scheme admitted their guilt and reimbursed UAH 12.5 million in damages. In addition, they handed over 6 cars worth about UAH 8 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Materials regarding them will be sent to court in the near future. – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, the criminal scheme involved the director of the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the KCSA, two of his deputies, and several entrepreneurs. They systematically inflated the volume of services for the elderly and citizens in need of care, and also withdrew funds through fictitious leases of transport and premises.

Investigators found cases where the acts of work performed indicated exercises on exercise bikes for bedridden patients – that is, services that were not actually provided.

In total, out of UAH 150 million allocated for the program, the defendants in the case appropriated about UAH 75 million. The investigation is ongoing.

