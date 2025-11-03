Officials in Zhytomyr region are suspected of illegal logging worth over 14 million hryvnias

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 540 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8358 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8440 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10958 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26337 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31933 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29310 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25036 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41434 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8360 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12743 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22777 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32661 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37784 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10673 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13714 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26431 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47686 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97791 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

Officials in Zhytomyr region are suspected of illegal logging worth over 14 million hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The former director of a state enterprise, her subordinate, and the head of a private company are suspected of illegally felling over 2,600 valuable trees. The damage to the state is estimated at over 14.6 million hryvnias, and the restoration of the ecosystem will take up to 60 years.

Officials in Zhytomyr region are suspected of illegal logging worth over 14 million hryvnias

A large-scale illegal logging scheme has been uncovered in the Zhytomyr region. The former director of a state enterprise, along with a subordinate and the head of a private company, organized illegal tree felling worth millions of hryvnias, causing significant damage to the state. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Prosecutors from the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office, specializing in environmental offenses, have notified three individuals involved in large-scale illegal logging in the region of suspicion. Among the suspects are the former head of the state enterprise "Hrozynske," her subordinate, the head of forestry, and the director of a private enterprise.

Occupiers in Crimea are felling forests under the guise of "vineyards" - Resistance01.11.25, 11:42 • 3537 views

According to the investigation materials, it was the ex-head who ordered the start of felling in forest areas that were under the protection of the state enterprise. To implement the scheme, she involved her acquaintances – an official and a businessman – who organized workers and equipment. The perpetrators, as investigators note, did not even suspect that they were working illegally.

Over several months in 2023, more than 2,600 trees of valuable species – pine, oak, and birch – were destroyed in the forest lands. Experts estimated the damages at over 14.6 million hryvnias. To better understand the scale: the deforested area is about 8 hectares, which is equivalent to more than 11 football fields. The restoration of the ecosystem in this area could take from 40 to 60 years.

In Zakarpattia, the prosecutor's office demands in court to oblige "Forests of Ukraine" to establish protected status for 527 hectares of primeval forests13.10.25, 11:05 • 2731 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea