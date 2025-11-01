In the village of Verkhniosadove, near temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, Russians have launched a massive destruction of forests — hundreds of oaks and hornbeams, more than half a century old, are being cut down. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Formally, the occupation authorities explain this by "laying vineyards," but local residents and experts are convinced that the occupiers plan to sell valuable timber and prepare plots for elite development. - the message says.

According to the Center, the occupation "administration" transferred more than 100 hectares of forest to an "investor" from Yekaterinburg. To do this, the status of the land was first changed from forest to "agricultural." The felling is supervised by a structure close to the so-called "Ministry of Natural Resources of Crimea."

Some of the destroyed trees are officially registered as "sanitary cleaning," after which the timber ends up at local sawmills controlled by collaborators.

Residents of Verkhniosadove claim that no preparatory work for vineyards is being carried out — instead, the territory is being actively cleared for future cottage towns "for officials from the mainland."

Thus, under the guise of "investment projects," the occupiers continue to legalize the large-scale destruction of Crimea's nature, turning unique forest areas into private property.

Recall

Near occupied Mariupol, the Pavlopil reservoir, which the occupiers planned to use for water supply, is shallowing. This is happening after the critical shallowing of the Starokrymske reservoir, which is exacerbating the water supply crisis in the city.