08:30 AM • 5450 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Occupiers in Crimea are felling forests under the guise of "vineyards" - Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The occupiers are massively felling oaks and hornbeams in Verkhniosadove near Sevastopol, changing the status of the land to "agricultural". Local residents suspect the sale of timber and elite development, rather than vineyards.

Occupiers in Crimea are felling forests under the guise of "vineyards" - Resistance

In the village of Verkhniosadove, near temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, Russians have launched a massive destruction of forests — hundreds of oaks and hornbeams, more than half a century old, are being cut down. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Formally, the occupation authorities explain this by "laying vineyards," but local residents and experts are convinced that the occupiers plan to sell valuable timber and prepare plots for elite development.

- the message says.

According to the Center, the occupation "administration" transferred more than 100 hectares of forest to an "investor" from Yekaterinburg. To do this, the status of the land was first changed from forest to "agricultural." The felling is supervised by a structure close to the so-called "Ministry of Natural Resources of Crimea."

Some of the destroyed trees are officially registered as "sanitary cleaning," after which the timber ends up at local sawmills controlled by collaborators.

Residents of Verkhniosadove claim that no preparatory work for vineyards is being carried out — instead, the territory is being actively cleared for future cottage towns "for officials from the mainland."

Thus, under the guise of "investment projects," the occupiers continue to legalize the large-scale destruction of Crimea's nature, turning unique forest areas into private property.

Recall

Near occupied Mariupol, the Pavlopil reservoir, which the occupiers planned to use for water supply, is shallowing. This is happening after the critical shallowing of the Starokrymske reservoir, which is exacerbating the water supply crisis in the city.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWeather and environment
War in Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol