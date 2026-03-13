Over 150 combat engagements occurred on the front line in the past day - General Staff

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 18689 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 48143 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 45190 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66975 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 36151 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 24373 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 19854 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23527 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40328 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 50246 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
47%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia earns an additional $150 million per day from oil – FTMarch 12, 11:01 PM • 4564 views
Explosions heard in Crimea and Sevastopol, air defense active and internet down - monitorsMarch 12, 11:18 PM • 7506 views
The Sahara Desert in Algeria was covered in snow due to an anomalous drop in temperaturePhotoMarch 12, 11:40 PM • 6308 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from LeonardoMarch 12, 11:58 PM • 32704 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 6898 views
Publications
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 7144 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 66975 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 39633 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 35080 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 63664 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 21444 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 21479 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 19978 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 36074 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 54859 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Financial Times
TikTok

Over 150 combat engagements occurred on the front line in the past day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

Over the past day, the enemy used more than 9,000 kamikaze drones and 292 aerial bombs. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 860 occupiers and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment.

Over 150 combat engagements occurred on the front line in the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements were recorded at the front. On Thursday, March 12, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 78 air strikes, dropping 292 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, 9112 kamikaze drones were used and 4231 shelling attacks were carried out on settlements and positions of our troops, including 201 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Orly; in Zaporizhzhia region: Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselivka, Charyvne, Rizdvyanka, Tavriyske; in Kherson region: OdradoKamyanka.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one multiple rocket launcher system and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once over the past day, carried out 138 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using MLRS. Six air strikes were carried out using 14 aerial bombs.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the direction of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, and in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times, in the areas of Rybne, Berezove, Oleksandrograf, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Zelene, and in the direction of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place, in the direction of Prymorske and in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 860 personnel. The enemy also lost seven tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launcher systems, two air defense systems, 2071 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 189 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 13, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, 117 of which were neutralized.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk