Over 150 combat engagements occurred on the front line in the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements were recorded at the front. On Thursday, March 12, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 78 air strikes, dropping 292 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, 9112 kamikaze drones were used and 4231 shelling attacks were carried out on settlements and positions of our troops, including 201 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region: Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Orly; in Zaporizhzhia region: Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselivka, Charyvne, Rizdvyanka, Tavriyske; in Kherson region: OdradoKamyanka.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one multiple rocket launcher system and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders once over the past day, carried out 138 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using MLRS. Six air strikes were carried out using 14 aerial bombs.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders once in the direction of the settlement of Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times. They tried to penetrate the Ukrainian defense in the direction of the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the direction of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, and in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times, in the areas of Rybne, Berezove, Oleksandrograf, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Zelene, and in the direction of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place, in the direction of Prymorske and in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 860 personnel. The enemy also lost seven tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, four multiple rocket launcher systems, two air defense systems, 2071 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 189 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the night of March 13, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 126 drones, 117 of which were neutralized.