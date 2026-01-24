On January 25, hourly power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:16 PM • 616 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 4286 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 13889 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 23003 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 26912 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 43140 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 40838 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 33502 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28461 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 60664 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 12407 views
Four people injured in Kyiv region due to enemy attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 24, 10:43 AM • 5268 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 10328 views
Road accident on the highway near Kyiv restricts traffic to the capital: detailsPhotoJanuary 24, 11:20 AM • 4458 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift02:02 PM • 5880 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 60661 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 75673 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 92064 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 86741 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 87841 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 10354 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 12428 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29989 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 30180 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 43765 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

On January 25, hourly power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On January 25, hourly outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On January 25, hourly power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Sunday, January 25, rolling blackouts and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

The reason for the introduction of restriction measures, as before, is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. At the same time, the situation in the energy system may change, the energy workers warned.

The time and volume of blackouts at your address - find out on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region

- noted Ukrenergo.

Recall

As of the evening of January 24, in Kyiv, energy workers restored power to 88,000 homes in the Desnianskyi district after a Russian shelling.

At the same time, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv