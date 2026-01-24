On January 25, hourly power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Sunday, January 25, rolling blackouts and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

The reason for the introduction of restriction measures, as before, is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. At the same time, the situation in the energy system may change, the energy workers warned.

The time and volume of blackouts at your address - find out on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region - noted Ukrenergo.

Recall

As of the evening of January 24, in Kyiv, energy workers restored power to 88,000 homes in the Desnianskyi district after a Russian shelling.

At the same time, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko stated that Ukraine is approaching a humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.