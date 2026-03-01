Occupied Sevastopol plunged into darkness due to "power system failure"

$43.210.00
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 9504 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 19610 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 36680 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 55652 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 63699 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74045 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 75585 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72530 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53385 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Popular news
Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John HealeyMarch 1, 10:12 AM • 10524 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 11449 views
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 10086 views
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 8360 views
Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reportedPhotoVideoMarch 1, 01:12 PM • 7428 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 84388 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 89240 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 74933 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 77607 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 77910 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 44380 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 42883 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 40415 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39678 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53333 views
Occupied Sevastopol plunged into darkness due to "power system failure"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

In occupied Sevastopol, there was a power outage due to an emergency shutdown in the Crimean power system networks. Consumers in several districts, including the city center, were left without power.

Occupied Sevastopol plunged into darkness due to "power system failure"

In occupied Sevastopol, there was a power outage due to an "emergency shutdown in the Crimean power grid." This was reported by Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed "governor" of annexed Sevastopol, according to UNN, citing Astra.

According to preliminary information, the cause is an emergency shutdown in the Crimean power grid. Consumers in areas supplied with electricity from substations No. 6, 7, and 15 have been disconnected. Consumers in the following districts of Sevastopol have been de-energized: Balaklava, Kozacha Bay, Kamyshova Bay, Striletska Bay, Fiolent, and the city center. I will write about the terms of power restoration a little later.

- Razvozhaev reported.

The "governor" also announced an air raid alert.

Defense Forces destroyed radar station in occupied Crimea and enemy command post in Bryansk region26.02.26, 15:58 • 2579 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sevastopol