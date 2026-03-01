Occupied Sevastopol plunged into darkness due to "power system failure"

In occupied Sevastopol, there was a power outage due to an "emergency shutdown in the Crimean power grid." This was reported by Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed "governor" of annexed Sevastopol, according to UNN, citing Astra.

According to preliminary information, the cause is an emergency shutdown in the Crimean power grid. Consumers in areas supplied with electricity from substations No. 6, 7, and 15 have been disconnected. Consumers in the following districts of Sevastopol have been de-energized: Balaklava, Kozacha Bay, Kamyshova Bay, Striletska Bay, Fiolent, and the city center. I will write about the terms of power restoration a little later. - Razvozhaev reported.

The "governor" also announced an air raid alert.

Defense Forces destroyed radar station in occupied Crimea and enemy command post in Bryansk region