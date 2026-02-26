$43.240.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense Forces destroyed radar station in occupied Crimea and enemy command post in Bryansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit radar stations in Dzhankoi and an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region. Damage to an oil refinery in the Samara region and a missile factory in Udmurtia has also been confirmed.

Defense Forces destroyed radar station in occupied Crimea and enemy command post in Bryansk region

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the P-18 "Terek" radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi. In addition, an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation was struck and damaged. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

On the night of February 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the P-18 "Terek" radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to the results of objective control, the targets were hit.

- the message says.

As reported by the General Staff, earlier a targeted strike was carried out on the enemy's material and technical means warehouse in the Novozlatopil area and a UAV control point in the Poltavka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), as well as on the concentration area of the occupiers' personnel in the Rodynske area of Donetsk region.

In addition, a strike was carried out and damage was recorded to the enemy's command and observation post in the area of the settlement of Yasnoye Solntse, Bryansk region, Russia. The losses of the occupiers and the scale of destruction are being clarified.

Let's add

The General Staff also clarified the results of previous strikes:

  • after the strike on the Neftegorsk oil refinery in Neftegorsk, Samara region, on February 21, 2026, damage to the electric desalting unit, two gas condensate stabilization units, and two vertical tanks with subsequent leakage of petroleum products was confirmed;
    • the destruction of production workshop No. 22 as a result of the strike on February 20, 2026, on the missile plant in Votkinsk (Udmurtia) was confirmed.

      In Udmurtia, a plant producing "Oreshnik" and "Iskander" was likely attacked – monitors20.02.26, 23:38 • 8159 views

      The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to limit the capabilities of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor, destroy the personnel of the occupiers, their command posts, arsenals and logistics, and force the enemy to stop the aggressive war against Ukraine.

      - summarized the General Staff.

      Antonina Tumanova

