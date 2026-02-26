Defense Forces destroyed radar station in occupied Crimea and enemy command post in Bryansk region

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the P-18 "Terek" radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi. In addition, an enemy command and observation post in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation was struck and damaged. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

On the night of February 26, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the P-18 "Terek" radar station and the RSP-6M2 radar system in Dzhankoi, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to the results of objective control, the targets were hit. - the message says.

As reported by the General Staff, earlier a targeted strike was carried out on the enemy's material and technical means warehouse in the Novozlatopil area and a UAV control point in the Poltavka area (TOT Zaporizhzhia region), as well as on the concentration area of the occupiers' personnel in the Rodynske area of Donetsk region.

In addition, a strike was carried out and damage was recorded to the enemy's command and observation post in the area of the settlement of Yasnoye Solntse, Bryansk region, Russia. The losses of the occupiers and the scale of destruction are being clarified.

The General Staff also clarified the results of previous strikes:

after the strike on the Neftegorsk oil refinery in Neftegorsk, Samara region, on February 21, 2026, damage to the electric desalting unit, two gas condensate stabilization units, and two vertical tanks with subsequent leakage of petroleum products was confirmed;

the destruction of production workshop No. 22 as a result of the strike on February 20, 2026, on the missile plant in Votkinsk (Udmurtia) was confirmed.

