We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 3086 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 7656 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 17838 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 18600 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16404 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23709 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49558 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21610 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24482 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Nordic and Baltic countries strongly condemned Russian energy terror against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Nordic and Baltic countries condemned Russian energy terror against Ukraine, demanding an end to strikes on critical infrastructure. They emphasized that the destruction of the energy system violates international law and bears the hallmarks of war crimes.

Nordic and Baltic countries strongly condemned Russian energy terror against Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the NB8 format issued a joint statement demanding that the Kremlin immediately cease attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities. Diplomats emphasized that the deliberate destruction of the energy system in harsh winter conditions is a violation of international humanitarian law and has signs of war crimes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Particular concern of the partner countries is caused by attacks on electrical substations that ensure the stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The statement emphasizes that such actions create an immediate danger of a nuclear catastrophe, which threatens not only Ukraine but also the entire region. The ministers called on the IAEA to immediately respond to Russia's reckless behavior and ensure inspectors unhindered access to all facilities, including the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership23.01.26, 16:53 • 18602 views

We are also extremely concerned about Russia's attacks on Ukrainian electrical substations, which are vital for the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. We demand that Russia cease its actions, which pose a serious threat to Ukraine's nuclear safety and its civilian population, and may also affect surrounding areas.

- the message says.

Strengthening support and infrastructure recovery

The countries of Northern and Baltic Europe reaffirmed their readiness to provide Ukraine with additional military and financial assistance to defend against aggression. In addition to supplying weapons, they will focus on the rapid mobilization of resources for the restoration of vital infrastructure. Diplomats also welcomed progress in creating a special tribunal and compensation mechanism so that the Russian leadership bears full responsibility for the crime of aggression. 

EU points to risks of Russian attacks on power substations: clearly endangering nuclear safety22.01.26, 09:00 • 3282 views

Stepan Haftko

