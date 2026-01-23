Nordic and Baltic countries strongly condemned Russian energy terror against Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the NB8 format issued a joint statement demanding that the Kremlin immediately cease attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities. Diplomats emphasized that the deliberate destruction of the energy system in harsh winter conditions is a violation of international humanitarian law and has signs of war crimes. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Particular concern of the partner countries is caused by attacks on electrical substations that ensure the stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The statement emphasizes that such actions create an immediate danger of a nuclear catastrophe, which threatens not only Ukraine but also the entire region. The ministers called on the IAEA to immediately respond to Russia's reckless behavior and ensure inspectors unhindered access to all facilities, including the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

We are also extremely concerned about Russia's attacks on Ukrainian electrical substations, which are vital for the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. We demand that Russia cease its actions, which pose a serious threat to Ukraine's nuclear safety and its civilian population, and may also affect surrounding areas. - the message says.

Strengthening support and infrastructure recovery

The countries of Northern and Baltic Europe reaffirmed their readiness to provide Ukraine with additional military and financial assistance to defend against aggression. In addition to supplying weapons, they will focus on the rapid mobilization of resources for the restoration of vital infrastructure. Diplomats also welcomed progress in creating a special tribunal and compensation mechanism so that the Russian leadership bears full responsibility for the crime of aggression.

