New power outages in 7 regions and a 4.5% increase in consumption — consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather

Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine, while new power outages have occurred in a number of regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather. As of the morning of September 22, consumption was 4.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. Ukrenergo reported this, UNN reports.

As a result of Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, there are new power outages this morning in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. Emergency repair and restoration work is already under way wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible - the post says.

Some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions were left without electricity due to heavy rain and strong winds. Repair crews are already restoring the damaged power lines.

Electricity consumption has also increased. According to the available information, as of 09:30, it was 4.5% higher than the previous day — Monday.

The reason is cloudy and rainy weather in most regions of Ukraine. This reduces the operating efficiency of household solar power plants and consequently increases the amount of electricity consumed from the general grid. Yesterday, September 21, the daily consumption peak occurred during the daytime hours. It was 2.2% higher than the peak on the previous working day — Friday, September 18 - the post says.

In view of the weather conditions, consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly during the day — from 10:00 to 22:00.

Attention! The situation in the power system may change. Follow updates on the website and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo) - Ukrenergo emphasizes.

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