New power outages in 7 regions and a 4.5% increase in consumption — consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
05:01 AM • 15348 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
04:58 AM • 15626 views
Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”
04:32 AM • 12540 views
In Samara, one of the largest refineries in the region, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, is on fire after an attack – ASTRAPhoto
04:12 AM • 13036 views
In Dnipro, 2 people were killed after a Russian strike, and the number of injured has risen to 6
September 22, 01:51 AM • 14941 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduledVideo
September 22, 01:18 AM • 12298 views
Europe Considers Modernizing Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" Aircraft for NATO Military Logistics
September 22, 12:17 AM • 12706 views
The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them
September 21, 08:58 PM • 11650 views
"System's Agony": Every Third Vote May Have Been Rigged in the Elections to the Russian State Duma
September 21, 10:16 PM • 9480 views
A new Council of Europe office has opened in New York to strengthen mechanisms for holding russia accountable for its aggressionPhoto
September 21, 09:55 PM • 8946 views
The EU failed to agree on lifting sanctions against Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.8m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Russia is trying to intimidate Europe and force it to reduce its support for Ukraine – StubbSeptember 21, 10:56 PM • 13695 views
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorceSeptember 21, 11:05 PM • 10198 views
Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are woundedSeptember 22, 12:00 AM • 14872 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 11955 views
Macron and Trump discussed halting Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilities02:38 AM • 14516 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
September 21, 05:04 PM • 36918 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answerSeptember 21, 04:38 PM • 39586 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 02:49 PM • 38299 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 40529 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 37424 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King CharlesVideo06:39 AM • 3478 views
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progressSeptember 22, 01:07 AM • 10045 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedySeptember 22, 12:06 AM • 12075 views
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorceSeptember 21, 11:05 PM • 10305 views
Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 yearsPhotoSeptember 21, 10:05 PM • 16053 views
Actual
Series
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

New power outages in 7 regions and a 4.5% increase in consumption — consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Due to Russian attacks and bad weather, consumers in seven regions were left without electricity. Morning electricity consumption increased by 4.5%.

New power outages in 7 regions and a 4.5% increase in consumption — consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather

Electricity consumption has increased in Ukraine, while new power outages have occurred in a number of regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather. As of the morning of September 22, consumption was 4.5% higher than at the same time the previous day. Ukrenergo reported this, UNN reports.

As a result of Russian drone attacks and artillery shelling, there are new power outages this morning in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. Emergency repair and restoration work is already under way wherever the security situation allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible

- the post says.

Some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions were left without electricity due to heavy rain and strong winds. Repair crews are already restoring the damaged power lines.

Electricity consumption has also increased. According to the available information, as of 09:30, it was 4.5% higher than the previous day — Monday.

The reason is cloudy and rainy weather in most regions of Ukraine. This reduces the operating efficiency of household solar power plants and consequently increases the amount of electricity consumed from the general grid. Yesterday, September 21, the daily consumption peak occurred during the daytime hours. It was 2.2% higher than the peak on the previous working day — Friday, September 18

- the post says.

In view of the weather conditions, consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly during the day — from 10:00 to 22:00.

Attention! The situation in the power system may change. Follow updates on the website and official social media pages of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)

- Ukrenergo emphasizes.

Russia strikes railway and electrical substations — what is known about the consequences22.09.26, 11:11 • 348 views

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineEconomy
Explosions
Fires
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine