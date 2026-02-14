$42.990.00
New EU security strategy to be based on Ukrainian deterrence experience - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the new European security strategy should be based on mechanisms implemented by Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of using force to protect Europe's interests.

New EU security strategy to be based on Ukrainian deterrence experience - von der Leyen

The new European security strategy should be based on the mechanisms that Ukraine has already implemented. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, in the current unstable era, a new European security strategy is a key task.

"We need to rethink the use of all political tools - trade, finance, standards, data, critical infrastructure, technological platforms and information," said von der Leyen.

She emphasized that Europe must be ready to actively and proactively use its power to protect its own interests.

To achieve this, I look to Ukraine. In Ukraine, they say: "Change or die." We must also embrace this principle

- stated the President of the European Commission.

She particularly emphasized that Ukraine has shown that the power of deterrence depends on industrial potential - the ability to produce, scale, and sustain efforts for a long time. Therefore, the European Union should adopt its experience.

First of all, according to Ursula von der Leyen, it is necessary to break down the rigid wall between the civilian and defense sectors. This applies especially to dual-use technologies - artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, drones, space. Their path to market must be as fast as possible.

"Europe is a powerful center for automotive, aerospace and heavy industry. These industries should be seen not only as commercial, but as key elements of the defense chain," the European politician emphasized.

The second step should concern changing existing treaties in the field of international relations.

"We need to use the mechanisms that already exist and act creatively. For example, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, which complements NATO, brings together ten European countries to deter threats in the Baltic region. These examples prove that new forms of cooperation work. Now they need to be institutionalized," the President of the European Commission argued.

And she clarified: it should start with the closest partners - Great Britain, Norway, Iceland, Canada.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated at the Munich Security Conference that it is necessary to revive the Alliance between the United States and Europe. He emphasized that Washington wants strong allies capable of defending themselves.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
European Commission
NATO
Iceland
Canada
Norway
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine