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New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4258 views

Lawmakers are discussing including the outfitting of shelters in the fee for building management. Condominium associations demand that funding\nand responsibility be clearly defined.

New expenses in utility bills: Ukrainians may be required to pay for the outfitting of shelters

In Ukraine, legislative changes are being discussed under which the costs of equipping and maintaining shelters in apartment buildings could be included in the fee for housing management. The initiative has already prompted objections from some representatives of condominiums, who fear that the costs will be shifted onto residents. 

What the lawmakers are proposing, who may finance the work, and why disputes have arisen is explained by UNN.

What lawmakers propose changing in apartment owners’ bills

The bill in question is No. 15397, “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning Measures to Ensure the Safety of Citizens During a Special Period.” The Verkhovna Rada adopted it as a basis on August 19, 2026; the relevant decision was supported by 296 members of parliament.

The initial document primarily concerned access to protective structures, requirements for their maintenance, a ban on their misuse during martial law, and liability for obstructing access. Now, ahead of the second reading, rules for using shelters in residential buildings are also being discussed. 

In particular, at a meeting on October 20, the parliamentary Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management considered possible amendments to the laws on condominiums, the specifics of exercising ownership rights in an apartment building, and housing and utility services. The issue concerned inspecting underground premises to determine whether they were suitable for sheltering people, as well as the need to equip them safely and the possibility of maintaining them in the future. It was here that a proposal was voiced as one of the key solutions to the problem: to provide for including the costs of such work in services for managing an apartment building.

What exactly residents may have to start paying for

The costs will depend on the condition of the particular premises. A basement that already has safe access, lighting, and proper utility networks will require one scope of work. A flooded or cluttered room without ventilation or suitable exits will require something entirely different. In such cases, repairs, cleaning, installation of electricity and ventilation, spaces for people to stay, fire-safety measures, and regular maintenance may be needed.

Will Ukrainians’ bills increase soon 

As of November 6, 2026, there is neither an approved new tariff nor a single contribution for equipping a shelter, nor a date from which apartment owners would have to start paying anything extra. Even if the proposal is supported in the second reading, the practical mechanism will depend on the final text of the law and the decisions of the co-owners of a particular building.

Why condominiums oppose certain provisions of the initiative

At a November 2 meeting attended by lawmakers, government representatives, the State Emergency Service, local authorities, and co-owners’ associations, the most questions concerned financing, access to the premises, and responsibility for people’s safety. Condominium representatives emphasized that it was necessary to clearly define what exactly should be considered the simplest shelter in an apartment building, who makes the decision to create it, establishes the rules for staying there, and is responsible for order.

Meanwhile, representatives of the “Motor” condominium, the public organizations “Resource Center — Epicenter of Change” and “All-Ukrainian Council of Condominium Heads,” as well as the Pechersk District Condominium Association of Kyiv, proposed removing from the bill the block of amendments concerning residential buildings.

At the same time, the NGO “National Condominium Platform” supported the establishment of the simplest shelters, but insisted that the rights of housing owners be taken into account. In the organization’s view, it should be the general meeting of co-owners that decides on the creation of such premises, determines the sources of financing, and sets the procedure for their use. The organization also objected to including shelter-related costs in the price of the building-management service provided by a property manager.

Who will pay for shelters for everyone

It should be noted that during the discussion on November 2, Olena Shulyak, chair of the parliamentary committee on the organization of state power, named insufficient funding as one of the main problems in creating and maintaining protective structures. Deputy Minister Nataliia Kozlovska advocated finding a balanced co-financing mechanism involving local authorities.

In response, the "National Platform of Condominium Associations" proposed that public shelters be maintained using funds from the state or local budgets. If the premises were equipped exclusively with the co-owners’ funds, the organization wants to grant them the right to determine the access arrangements for third parties. 

However, at that point the parties had not yet agreed on a final formula for the distribution of funds.

Why the issue of shelters has become so painful

The problem of shelters in Ukraine has recently not been limited solely to the issue of their maintenance at the expense of co-owners of apartment buildings. According to data presented by representatives of the State Emergency Service at a meeting in October, the protective-structure network in the territory controlled by the government comprises more than 60,000 facilities. However, some of them are not ready to receive people because of faulty ventilation, problems with entrances and emergency exits, fire-safety violations, and unsatisfactory sanitary conditions.

The scale of the shortcomings is also confirmed by a report from the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, published in May 2026. Following 1,066 monitoring visits conducted in the second half of 2025, 991 facilities—93% of those inspected—received recommendations to remedy shortcomings. 

In the report, the ombudsman also highlighted a financial gap. Current regulations provide for various sources of funding for civil protection, but do not clearly specify what share each party should pay. At the same time, those responsible for maintaining the facilities are accountable for the shelters’ readiness. This creates a problem when safety requirements exist but there is no clear source of funding for the necessary work.

What lies ahead for condominium residents

For apartment owners, three questions remain the main ones: 

  • whether the basement of their building is suitable for use as a shelter; 
    • who will make decisions about the work; 
      • what sources will fund it.

        While lawmakers are preparing the document for its second reading, only one thing is clear: creating safe shelters requires funding, but the mechanism for distributing it among the state, communities, and co-owners has yet to be determined.

        Reminder

        As UNN reported, Ukraine wants to change the requirements for shelters. A group of lawmakers registered a bill that provides for mandatory video cameras and monthly inspections of protective structures.

        Oleksandra Vasylenko

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