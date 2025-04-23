Talks in London: Reuters learns what Rubio explained and what is the position of Europeans on US proposal

$41.520.14
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17816 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31454 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55225 views

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55225 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87354 views

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87354 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130200 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 09:55 AM • 108783 views

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108783 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124262 views

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124262 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

April 22, 07:51 AM • 175148 views

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175148 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127701 views

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127701 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 227969 views

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227969 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Tags
Authors
Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23440 views

06:48 AM • 23440 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27835 views

06:22 AM • 27835 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68804 views

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68804 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130200 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130200 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 88005 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 88005 views
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25607 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25607 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25579 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25579 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55819 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55819 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46632 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46632 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91780 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91780 views
Talks in London: Reuters learns what Rubio explained and what is the position of Europeans on US proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3816 views

Negotiations between the US, Ukraine, and the EU to end the war in Ukraine have collapsed due to disagreements. Washington offered controversial concessions, causing concern.

Talks in London: Reuters learns what Rubio explained and what is the position of Europeans on US proposal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who canceled a trip to London for peace talks on the Russian war against Ukraine, expressed concern to the British host that Ukraine could return to its "toughest positions," making any breakthrough in the negotiations impossible, while some Washington proposals were unacceptable to some countries, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Negotiations between American, Ukrainian and European officials on ending Russia's war in Ukraine broke down on Wednesday, amid Rubio's sudden cancellation of a trip to London and the lowering of the level of negotiations.

Rubio's absence, as indicated, led to the cancellation of a broader meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Great Britain, France and Germany, although negotiations continued at a lower level. The United States will now be represented by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg.

The downgrade in negotiations comes at a critical moment, just days after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could withdraw from them if no progress is made on the deal in the near future. Trump increased the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would reach an agreement this week to end the three-year war.

A European official said that Rubio expressed concern to the British, who were supposed to host the negotiations, that "Ukraine may return to its toughest positions, which will make any breakthrough in the negotiations impossible."

The meeting took place after a similar round in Paris last week, where American, Ukrainian and European officials discussed ways to move forward and narrow positions.

According to three diplomats familiar with the negotiations, during these negotiations, Trump's special representative Steve Witcoff presented the participants with "a document outlining proposals that would require Ukraine, in particular, as well as Russia, to make concessions."

"Diplomats did not agree on whether the position paper is a firm US position or a starting point for working with Ukraine and its British, French and German allies to formulate a common position before submitting it to Russia," the publication writes.

Some of Washington's proposals were unacceptable to European countries and Kyiv, leaving the parties divided, but still optimistic about reaching a compromise

- with reference to numerous sources, the publication reports.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday that the Europeans had detailed to the United States which aspects of a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia were not subject to negotiation.

Last week, Rubio said that the American structure, which he and Witcoff proposed in Paris, "received an encouraging reception."

However, sources reported that "among the US proposals was the recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, a step that would be impossible for Europe and Ukraine." "Ukraine and Europeans must also recognize the reality of Russia's control over the remaining 20% of Ukrainian territory. In addition, Ukraine's membership in NATO will be excluded, and the US will begin to lift sanctions from Russia," the publication indicates.

According to diplomats, the goal of the negotiations in London was to "overcome disagreements and find directions that could satisfy Moscow, and start serious negotiations."

According to diplomats, in addition to Crimea, other key issues remain - "stumbling blocks", including Russia's desire to cancel EU sanctions against it before the completion of negotiations, which Europe strongly opposes.

Russia seeks to force the US to lift aviation sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement, but faces EU resistance - Politico19.04.25, 11:27 • 4215 views

Washington proposed last week to create a neutral zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, European diplomats said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he is ready to cooperate with the US to restart the station.

Some of Washington's ideas are also likely to displease Moscow, the publication writes. Two diplomats said that "the US is not insisting on Russia's demands for the demilitarization of Ukraine and does not oppose European forces as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine."

Witcoff did not participate in the London negotiations. But as part of Washington's parallel diplomatic track with Moscow, he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia this week, the White House said.

Addendum

After taking office in January, Trump drastically changed US foreign policy, pushing Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire while easing many of the measures the Biden administration took to punish Russia for its full-scale invasion in 2022, Reuters notes.

The US President has repeatedly stated that he wants to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by May, arguing that the US must end the war.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
Reuters
NATO
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Crimea
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
