Talks in London: Reuters learns what Rubio explained and what is the position of Europeans on US proposal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who canceled a trip to London for peace talks on the Russian war against Ukraine, expressed concern to the British host that Ukraine could return to its "toughest positions," making any breakthrough in the negotiations impossible, while some Washington proposals were unacceptable to some countries, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Negotiations between American, Ukrainian and European officials on ending Russia's war in Ukraine broke down on Wednesday, amid Rubio's sudden cancellation of a trip to London and the lowering of the level of negotiations.

Rubio's absence, as indicated, led to the cancellation of a broader meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Great Britain, France and Germany, although negotiations continued at a lower level. The United States will now be represented by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg.

The downgrade in negotiations comes at a critical moment, just days after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington could withdraw from them if no progress is made on the deal in the near future. Trump increased the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would reach an agreement this week to end the three-year war.

A European official said that Rubio expressed concern to the British, who were supposed to host the negotiations, that "Ukraine may return to its toughest positions, which will make any breakthrough in the negotiations impossible."

The meeting took place after a similar round in Paris last week, where American, Ukrainian and European officials discussed ways to move forward and narrow positions.

According to three diplomats familiar with the negotiations, during these negotiations, Trump's special representative Steve Witcoff presented the participants with "a document outlining proposals that would require Ukraine, in particular, as well as Russia, to make concessions."

"Diplomats did not agree on whether the position paper is a firm US position or a starting point for working with Ukraine and its British, French and German allies to formulate a common position before submitting it to Russia," the publication writes.

Some of Washington's proposals were unacceptable to European countries and Kyiv, leaving the parties divided, but still optimistic about reaching a compromise - with reference to numerous sources, the publication reports.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday that the Europeans had detailed to the United States which aspects of a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia were not subject to negotiation.

Last week, Rubio said that the American structure, which he and Witcoff proposed in Paris, "received an encouraging reception."

However, sources reported that "among the US proposals was the recognition of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, a step that would be impossible for Europe and Ukraine." "Ukraine and Europeans must also recognize the reality of Russia's control over the remaining 20% of Ukrainian territory. In addition, Ukraine's membership in NATO will be excluded, and the US will begin to lift sanctions from Russia," the publication indicates.

According to diplomats, the goal of the negotiations in London was to "overcome disagreements and find directions that could satisfy Moscow, and start serious negotiations."

According to diplomats, in addition to Crimea, other key issues remain - "stumbling blocks", including Russia's desire to cancel EU sanctions against it before the completion of negotiations, which Europe strongly opposes.

Russia seeks to force the US to lift aviation sanctions as part of a ceasefire agreement, but faces EU resistance - Politico

Washington proposed last week to create a neutral zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, European diplomats said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he is ready to cooperate with the US to restart the station.

Some of Washington's ideas are also likely to displease Moscow, the publication writes. Two diplomats said that "the US is not insisting on Russia's demands for the demilitarization of Ukraine and does not oppose European forces as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine."

Witcoff did not participate in the London negotiations. But as part of Washington's parallel diplomatic track with Moscow, he will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia this week, the White House said.

Addendum

After taking office in January, Trump drastically changed US foreign policy, pushing Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire while easing many of the measures the Biden administration took to punish Russia for its full-scale invasion in 2022, Reuters notes.

The US President has repeatedly stated that he wants to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by May, arguing that the US must end the war.