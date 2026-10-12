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NATO's Supreme Allied Commander is set to issue a warning to Russia against any attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1940 views

General Alexus Grynkewich will present NATO's “theory of victory” in Warsaw. The Alliance seeks to deter Russia's hybrid actions and reassure allies.

NATO's Supreme Allied Commander is set to issue a warning to Russia against any attack

NATO's top military commander is expected to warn Russia on Monday, October 12, about the alliance's ability to withstand any attack, amid growing concern over the threat from Moscow. UNN reports this, citing AFP.

Details

NATO officials said that U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, will lay out his "theory of victory" in the event of any potential attack at a security conference in Warsaw.

NATO is preparing a "theory of victory" with drones and AI to repel a Russian attack - Bloomberg05.10.26, 13:50 • 5979 views

The commander's move comes as NATO seeks to send Moscow a signal to halt what Western officials call a "hybrid" campaign of sabotage and interference against supporters of Ukraine in Russia's war against Ukraine.

In recent months, fears have grown that the Kremlin is stepping up its actions following high-profile incidents, including the discovery of an explosive-laden drone at a German airport.

"The Supreme Allied Commander's theory of victory is simple: to maintain NATO's advantage, consistent with and based on the alliance's deterrence and defence plans," Colonel Martin O'Donnell, the U.S. general's spokesman, said last week.

"But given the unstable and complex global security situation, we need to create the conditions now to deter aggression and, if necessary, prevail in the event of an attack," O'Donnell said, noting that the theory provides the basis for this.

Grynkewich's presentation is unlikely to reveal many new details of NATO's strategy and is intended both to send a signal to Moscow and reassure members on the alliance's eastern flank.

Western officials say that Moscow's "hybrid attacks" have become more reckless as Kremlin forces have become bogged down in Ukraine, and that they risk causing significant loss of life.

EU capitals are secretly preparing for a possible deadly hybrid attack - Politico07.10.26, 17:01 • 6669 views

The alliance, whose primary aim is to deter an armed invasion by Russia, is trying to determine how to deal with "grey zone" incidents below the threshold of open conflict.

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged countries to "stay calm, carry on and support Ukraine."

"We must not be naive... about Russia, but they know that we are stronger," Rutte said last month.

"The message to Moscow is clear" - Rutte makes a new statement on NATO's support for Ukraine29.09.26, 13:29 • 18258 views

But the increase in Russian activity is taking place at a time of potential vulnerability for Europe. Allies are now preparing for a possible reduction in U.S. forces in Europe, as the Pentagon reviews its deployments on the continent. The results of the process are expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Pentagon has begun a review of the US military presence in Europe28.07.26, 16:45 • 4021 view

European countries are already rushing to strengthen their armed forces, as doubts have grown about the reliability of the United States under President Donald Trump, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

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