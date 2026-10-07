The capitals of EU countries are secretly preparing for a large-scale hybrid attack that will result in several deaths. Such a development is looking increasingly likely, Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

Ambassadors of all 27 EU countries have held confidential talks in a "closed format" in recent weeks, without phones or aides. In particular, a meeting dedicated specifically to attacks causing mass casualties was held last Wednesday, two diplomats said. The diplomats were granted anonymity to discuss these confidential talks.

The capitals of EU countries are secretly preparing for a large-scale hybrid attack that will result in several deaths — such a development is looking increasingly likely. However, these discussions have highlighted differences over how far the bloc should go on security issues.

The discussions intensified after a drone packed with explosives was discovered at Leipzig Airport in August.

Although the EU has long had a "hybrid toolbox" for coordinating responses to cyberattacks, election interference, and sabotage, the latest talks addressed emergency response teams, the allocation of EU funds to the country that came under attack, and how EU leaders should communicate - the publication says.

Some diplomats are also concerned that confidential information exchanged at EU meetings could be leaked.

It either appears in the media or goes straight to Moscow - said a diplomat from one of the countries on the eastern flank of the EU and NATO.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may not stop at Ukraine: the Kremlin has plans concerning Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic states, and Poland. The latter are members of the EU and NATO.