NATO Secretary General Rutte on the anniversary of Russia's invasion: Ukraine needs more aid

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, on the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, stated that NATO will stand with Ukraine "through all future challenges," and emphasized the importance of Ukraine continuing to receive necessary military aid, as well as that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "must show whether he is serious about peace," writes UNN.

Details

"We gathered this morning to mark another terrible anniversary. Four years of relentless war. We remember today – and every day – what Ukraine has endured. But, while honoring those who have died and who are suffering, we also have hope. Inspired by four years of unbreakable resistance. Four years of unwavering resilience," Rutte said.

He noted that he first had the honor of addressing the Ukrainian parliament just weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

"At that time, I said that this war is about 'the right of a sovereign people to choose their own path. It's about freedom. Yours and ours.' This remains true today," the NATO Secretary General noted.

NATO has stood with Ukraine from the very beginning. We are with you today and will be with you through all future challenges - Rutte emphasized.

He noted that he was in Ukraine again just three weeks ago.

"I saw how Russia mercilessly hit homes and power sources. I met with residents of the village of Yahidne who survived the brutality of Russian captivity, and I paid tribute to the fallen heroes on Maidan. Ukraine is a country of quiet heroes, where both civilians and soldiers bear the burden of war," he said.

It is extremely important that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary military, financial, and humanitarian aid. So that Ukraine can defend itself against Russian terror from the sky and hold the front line. This support is extremely important. Ukraine needs more. Because the promise of aid does not end the war. Ukraine needs ammunition today and every day until the bloodshed stops - Rutte said.

He noted that "Ukraine continues to deter Russian aggression, and despite Putin's statements, Russia has not been able to realize its ambitions on the battlefield."

Putin must show whether he is serious about peace. President Trump has made it clear from the outset that he wants to end the war now. The Ukrainian people deserve a just and lasting peace. Their security is our security. There can be no true peace in Europe without true peace in Ukraine - Rutte said.

And added:

When the fighting finally stops, peace must be preserved, with strong Ukrainian forces ready to deter and defend, and effective security guarantees from Ukraine's partners – Europe, Canada, and the United States. This will ensure stability for Ukraine's reconstruction and become the basis for its prosperity

"I know it's hard to think about the future when there are so many difficulties. It has been a bleak winter for Ukraine, but there is hope and help. In the darkest days of World War II, Winston Churchill said: 'Our qualities and actions must burn and shine through the gloom of Europe.' The flame of freedom lives in Ukraine. And this flame continues to burn and shine. Glory to Ukraine," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements said