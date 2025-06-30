During a closed dinner at the summit in The Hague, when the US president pointed to his previous success with China, European allies reminded Trump of the importance of testing an effective method in relations with the Russian Federation.

Details

Last week, at a special dinner after the summit in The Hague, NATO representatives set an example for the US president that could be important in the next stages of US-Russian Federation relations.

When Trump pointed to his previous success with China during dinner, claiming that high tariffs forced Beijing to change its position, Czech President Petr Pavel used this argument.

He offered the White House chief the following:

“You see, this is exactly the decisive approach we need now with Russia. If China feels it within a month, then Russia with its economy can feel it within a week or two,” - Pavel said.

“But not with the aim of causing economic collapse of Russia,” Pavel explained.

So that the Russian Federation understands that there is simply no alternative to negotiations.

For now, he remains reserved, explains Trump's reaction, the Czech president.

But according to Petr Pavel, Trump realizes that this proposed tool is "very effective."

Addition

Trump also asked why Europe cannot massively increase defense spending.

He was surprised why Europe cannot invest 5% of GDP in defense next year. But the allies were united in their response, explaining to him that the European industry is not even capable of producing such a quantity of military materials. - added Pavel.

Recall

Petr Pavel gathered Czech parties to ensure continued assistance to Ukraine, including 1.8 million shells. Despite the skepticism of the opposition, the ammunition initiative will not be endangered.

