Exclusive
12:58 PM • 11801 views
Exclusive
President of the Czech Republic told how Trump was persuaded to increase pressure on Russia at the NATO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 901 views

At the summit in The Hague, Czech President Petr Pavel suggested to Donald Trump that economic pressure on Russia be increased, similar to "the US success with China". This should force the Kremlin to negotiate, though without causing an economic collapse of the Russian Federation.

During a closed dinner at the summit in The Hague, when the US president pointed to his previous success with China, European allies reminded Trump of the importance of testing an effective method in relations with the Russian Federation.

UNN reports with reference to CNN Prima NEWS.

Details

Last week, at a special dinner after the summit in The Hague, NATO representatives set an example for the US president that could be important in the next stages of US-Russian Federation relations.

When Trump pointed to his previous success with China during dinner, claiming that high tariffs forced Beijing to change its position, Czech President Petr Pavel used this argument.

He offered the White House chief the following:

“You see, this is exactly the decisive approach we need now with Russia. If China feels it within a month, then Russia with its economy can feel it within a week or two,”

- Pavel said.

“But not with the aim of causing economic collapse of Russia,” Pavel explained.

So that the Russian Federation understands that there is simply no alternative to negotiations.

For now, he remains reserved, explains Trump's reaction, the Czech president.

The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le Monde21.06.25, 22:57 • 15555 views

But according to Petr Pavel, Trump realizes that this proposed tool is "very effective."

Addition

Trump also asked why Europe cannot massively increase defense spending.

He was surprised why Europe cannot invest 5% of GDP in defense next year. But the allies were united in their response, explaining to him that the European industry is not even capable of producing such a quantity of military materials.

- added Pavel.

Recall

Petr Pavel gathered Czech parties to ensure continued assistance to Ukraine, including 1.8 million shells. Despite the skepticism of the opposition, the ammunition initiative will not be endangered.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that it is difficult to predict what will happen next in the matter of ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, because there are many potential scenarios for the next two or three weeks. 

Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham29.06.25, 17:43 • 114380 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Petr Pavel
White House
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
