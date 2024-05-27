NATO discusses possibility to protect skies over western Ukraine - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 5921 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84203 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141193 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240946 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172251 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163902 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148077 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220419 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111554 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 42607 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 61407 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107460 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 63270 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240946 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220419 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206913 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232933 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220032 views
06:49 PM • 5921 views
05:32 PM • 15212 views
04:47 PM • 22091 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107460 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111554 views
NATO discusses possibility to protect skies over western Ukraine - media

NATO discusses possibility to protect skies over western Ukraine - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43311 views

Some NATO countries are discussing expanding their support for Ukraine by providing military training, logistics, air defense, and possibly protecting the skies over western Ukraine.

Some NATO countries are ready to expand their support for Ukraine and act directly on the country's territory. Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France are in favor of expanding assistance. The assistance will include military training, logistics expansion, and air defense strengthening. This is reported by BILD with reference to its own sources, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that some NATO countries are ready to expand support for Ukraine and act directly on the territory of the country. Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France are in favor of expanding assistance. The United States and Germany are against it.

No final decisions have been made yet, but negotiations are underway on several areas. Such assistance will include training, logistics and air defense. In particular, training of Ukrainian soldiers by NATO instructors on the territory of Ukraine is being discussed.

The question of whether hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians should fly across Europe to receive training or whether it would be better to send a few instructors to western Ukraine should not be discounted. It is more reasonable and economical to send instructors to Ukraine,

- Nico Lange, the former head of the operational staff of the German Defense Ministry, told the publication.

In addition, a number of NATO countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Estonia, are ready to deliver weapons and ammunition not only to Ukraine's borders but also further to the front line. Several Western countries are currently developing the concept of "advanced logistics.

The protection of Western Ukraine's airspace by NATO anti-aircraft systems is also being discussed. Poland is the initiator of the "enhanced air defense," but no final decision has been made yet.

Recall

Six NATO nations have agreed to build a "drone wall" along their borders to protect themselves from Russian threats. Norway, Poland and Finland will work with three Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - to prevent Russian aggression, including the forced crossing of migrants across the border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

