NATO discusses possibility to protect skies over western Ukraine - media

Some NATO countries are ready to expand their support for Ukraine and act directly on the country's territory. Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France are in favor of expanding assistance. The assistance will include military training, logistics expansion, and air defense strengthening. This is reported by BILD with reference to its own sources, UNN reports .

It is noted that some NATO countries are ready to expand support for Ukraine and act directly on the territory of the country. Estonia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France are in favor of expanding assistance. The United States and Germany are against it.

No final decisions have been made yet, but negotiations are underway on several areas. Such assistance will include training, logistics and air defense. In particular, training of Ukrainian soldiers by NATO instructors on the territory of Ukraine is being discussed.

The question of whether hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians should fly across Europe to receive training or whether it would be better to send a few instructors to western Ukraine should not be discounted. It is more reasonable and economical to send instructors to Ukraine, - Nico Lange, the former head of the operational staff of the German Defense Ministry, told the publication.

In addition, a number of NATO countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Estonia, are ready to deliver weapons and ammunition not only to Ukraine's borders but also further to the front line. Several Western countries are currently developing the concept of "advanced logistics.

The protection of Western Ukraine's airspace by NATO anti-aircraft systems is also being discussed. Poland is the initiator of the "enhanced air defense," but no final decision has been made yet.

