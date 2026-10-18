Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to break the morale of Ukrainians and is repeating actions that the Kremlin has already carried out in Syria. At the same time, NATO countries could protect Ukraine’s civilian population from Russian attacks by becoming directly involved in a war with Russia, The Telegraph reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the article’s author, former British officer Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, for NATO to be able to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks, everything should be properly planned and the allies’ aircraft should be protected.

There is already a precedent. British and French aircraft and missiles have demonstrated their ability to intercept Iranian missiles and drones in the Middle East. If Western aircraft can help protect civilians and critical infrastructure there, why are Ukrainians being denied this? — the publication states.

The author called for the creation of a defensive mission to protect parts of Ukraine’s regions.

Such a mission would require a clear mandate, agreed rules of engagement, and close coordination among the allies. Its purpose would be to intercept threats to Ukrainians, not to attack Russia — he noted.

We would remind you

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure may be part of a plan aimed at worsening living conditions in large cities and forcing the country to surrender.