NATO countries can protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks; there is a plan of action - The Telegraph

$44.8950.31
ukenru
04:18 PM • 21896 views
Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy: Topics of the conversation revealed
October 18, 01:02 PM • 34652 views
The world does not realize that it is approaching World War III - FT
October 18, 11:15 AM • 32813 views
New incident at Leipzig Airport: Fence rammed near Russian cargo aircraft
October 18, 10:44 AM • 26348 views
Protests in France: 1,500 stores damaged, losses reach hundreds of millions of euros
October 18, 10:29 AM • 20837 views
Ukrainian woman wins silver at the Fencing World Cup
Exclusive
October 18, 10:17 AM • 16666 views
The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 29776 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
October 18, 08:37 AM • 31793 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhoto
October 18, 08:20 AM • 15092 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure 76 times after Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" — Zelenskyy
October 18, 07:50 AM • 17024 views
The parliamentary association supported the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine’s reservations regarding the new law on worker safety
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
3.7m/s
97%
752mm
Popular news
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: a high-rise building was damaged in Odesa, while critical infrastructure was damaged in DniproVideoOctober 18, 10:58 AM • 12639 views
An attempt was made to set fire to a Starlink equipment storage facility in LithuaniaOctober 18, 11:47 AM • 8580 views
The US has resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the suspension - ZelenskyyOctober 18, 12:18 PM • 12714 views
FP-1 drones struck the "VKontakte" data center and Russian oil facilitiesPhotoOctober 18, 12:48 PM • 11752 views
Zelenskyy met with Drapatyi: there was a briefing on active defense along three sectors of the frontVideo03:40 PM • 5598 views
Publications
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 29770 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 31788 views
Cabinet of Ministers is being urged to introduce a moratorium until consultations on reservation from mobilization are completed
Exclusive
October 18, 07:20 AM • 30982 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 62880 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 65869 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Japan launches its first mission to deliver samples from a Martian moonOctober 18, 09:09 AM • 19084 views
Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s teamVideoOctober 18, 07:57 AM • 19937 views
Dubois retained the WBO title with a devastating victory over WardleyPhotoOctober 18, 05:28 AM • 24399 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 41848 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 45003 views
Actual
Starlink
Mikoyan MiG-29
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

NATO countries can protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks; there is a plan of action - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A former British officer proposed a NATO defensive mission to intercept Russian attacks in Ukraine. It would require a mandate and coordination.

NATO countries can protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks; there is a plan of action - The Telegraph

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to break the morale of Ukrainians and is repeating actions that the Kremlin has already carried out in Syria. At the same time, NATO countries could protect Ukraine’s civilian population from Russian attacks by becoming directly involved in a war with Russia, The Telegraph reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the article’s author, former British officer Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, for NATO to be able to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks, everything should be properly planned and the allies’ aircraft should be protected.

There is already a precedent. British and French aircraft and missiles have demonstrated their ability to intercept Iranian missiles and drones in the Middle East. If Western aircraft can help protect civilians and critical infrastructure there, why are Ukrainians being denied this?

— the publication states.

The author called for the creation of a defensive mission to protect parts of Ukraine’s regions.

Such a mission would require a clear mandate, agreed rules of engagement, and close coordination among the allies. Its purpose would be to intercept threats to Ukrainians, not to attack Russia

— he noted.

We would remind you

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure may be part of a plan aimed at worsening living conditions in large cities and forcing the country to surrender.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Explosions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
NATO
Syria
France
Great Britain
Ukraine