Musk proposed that Trump slow down Starlink’s operation in Ukraine - media

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Billionaire Elon Musk proposed that US President Donald Trump impose speed restrictions on Starlink, which hindered Ukraine's defense against drones. The Telegraph reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to the publication, citing four sources familiar with the discussions, the billionaire businessman and technology entrepreneur approached the US president with a proposal to impose speed restrictions on the system, which hindered Ukraine's defense against drones.

One source said that Trump "agreed" with Musk's proposal, paving the way for the Pentagon to slow down Starshield, the military version of the satellite communications system.

Musk reportedly denied responsibility for restricting access to Starlink, blaming the White House. He claimed that "any restrictions on speed or use were decided by the US military and, ultimately, the US president," referring to Trump.

Restrictions on the speed of the Starshield system are set by the U.S. president — Musk

However, following what was described as a "night of slaughter" in Kyiv due to power outages, a senior source said that Musk was alarmed by a possible negative reaction from consumers in Europe.

The source said: "He tweeted that he was innocent and that the US administration had done it. In fact, they were both involved in it."

A senior European official and two well-informed Ukrainian sources confirmed this account of events.

"I don't know who gave the order" — Trump says the U.S. government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine

Recall

Billionaire Elon Musk said that he does not determine the restrictions for SpaceX's Starshield system, which is used by Ukraine. According to him, the system is controlled by the US government, and the final decision on restricting its speed or use is made by the US president.

US President Donald Trump said that the US government was not involved in restricting Starlink's operation in Ukraine.