More than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro were left without electricity after Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure cut power to more than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro. Work will begin after the security situation stabilizes.
More than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro were left without electricity due to repeated Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
The enemy attack on the region is ongoing. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over
We would like to remind you
On the night of November 5, Russia attacked Dnipro and Samar with drones, injuring three people. In Dnipro, a house, garages, and infrastructure facilities caught fire.
Search and rescue operation completed in Dnipro following an enemy attack: two killed, 20 injured03.11.26, 13:27 • 3964 views