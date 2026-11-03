Search and rescue operation completed in Dnipro following an enemy attack: two killed, 20 injured

Two people were killed and 20 more were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro. The search and rescue operation has been completed. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Two killed, 20 injured. Emergency workers completed the search and rescue operation at the site of the enemy attack on Dnipro - the statement said.

It is noted that 14 of those affected are currently in hospital. Three men are in serious condition.

We remind you

In Dnipro, a residential building suffered extensive damage as a result of a Russian ballistic strike on November 3. Part of the structure was effectively destroyed.