Missiles, KABs, and kamikaze drones: General Staff reveals the hottest fronts

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
06:16 PM • 5792 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 12096 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 17446 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 26803 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 29689 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 44622 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 42061 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34222 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28838 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 64048 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine has maximized imports and is introducing new capacities amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - Prime MinisterJanuary 24, 12:28 PM • 4520 views
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded - reportJanuary 24, 01:00 PM • 5286 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - VlasiukPhotoJanuary 24, 01:24 PM • 4634 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: first details revealed - AxiosJanuary 24, 01:39 PM • 7442 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swiftJanuary 24, 02:02 PM • 9950 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 64052 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 78272 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 94023 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 88369 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 89420 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 12614 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 13582 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 30750 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31205 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44544 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Missiles, KABs, and kamikaze drones: General Staff reveals the hottest fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Since the beginning of January 24, 119 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops launched 2 missile and 57 air strikes, used 23 missiles, and dropped 147 guided aerial bombs.

Missiles, KABs, and kamikaze drones: General Staff reveals the hottest fronts

Since the beginning of January 24, 119 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summary.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched two missile and 57 air strikes, used 23 missiles and dropped 147 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 5295 kamikaze drones and carried out 2843 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs and carried out 82 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and towards the settlements of Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders - they attacked towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled six assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Druzhliubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked near Zvanivka.

Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi22.01.26, 18:32 • 3315 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance twice in the areas of the settlements of Orykhovo-Vasylivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 12 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Ivanivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 113 occupiers were neutralized, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one unit of automotive and five units of special equipment, a motorcycle, 13 UAVs, and four shelters of enemy personnel. Our defenders also hit one artillery system, nine units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, and sixteen shelters of enemy personnel.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 14 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and in the direction of Novozaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Zelene, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne. Two combat engagements are ongoing. Zirnytsia, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske. The enemy launched an air strike on Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked once towards the positions of our defenders.

Recall

During January 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 930 invaders, the total losses of Russian troops since the invasion exceeded 1.23 million people.

Not sure if Putin wants the war to end, but their army and economy are very exhausted - Zelenskyy22.01.26, 20:05 • 3906 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia