Missiles, KABs, and kamikaze drones: General Staff reveals the hottest fronts

Since the beginning of January 24, 119 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summary.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched two missile and 57 air strikes, used 23 missiles and dropped 147 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they used 5295 kamikaze drones and carried out 2843 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs and carried out 82 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and towards the settlements of Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders - they attacked towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled six assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Zarichne, Torske, and towards Druzhliubivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked near Zvanivka.

Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance twice in the areas of the settlements of Orykhovo-Vasylivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 12 combat engagements took place today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Ivanivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 113 occupiers were neutralized, 70 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one unit of automotive and five units of special equipment, a motorcycle, 13 UAVs, and four shelters of enemy personnel. Our defenders also hit one artillery system, nine units of automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, and sixteen shelters of enemy personnel. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 14 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and in the direction of Novozaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Zelene, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne. Two combat engagements are ongoing. Zirnytsia, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the areas of Plavni and Prymorske. The enemy launched an air strike on Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked once towards the positions of our defenders.

Recall

During January 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 930 invaders, the total losses of Russian troops since the invasion exceeded 1.23 million people.

Not sure if Putin wants the war to end, but their army and economy are very exhausted - Zelenskyy