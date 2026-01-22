Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi

To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia is using a combined group of troops totaling more than 715,000 people. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference, UNN reports.

Details

In his speech to his Alliance colleagues, Syrskyi spoke about the operational situation at the front, which remains difficult.

According to him, despite peace initiatives and all efforts of partners, Moscow does not abandon the continuation of the aggressive war and the achievement of its main strategic goal - the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia is using a combined group of troops totaling more than 715,000 people. Russia also continues to launch missile and air strikes on critical facilities of our economy, primarily – on the energy sector, trying to influence Ukrainians in the rear with darkness and cold - Syrskyi emphasized.

