03:45 PM • 2290 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 6610 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 10566 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 13594 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26046 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14670 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 15428 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17735 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22037 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28312 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Exclusives
Russia has deployed over 715,000 troops to continue the war in Ukraine - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russia is using a combined group of troops numbering over 715,000 people. Moscow is not abandoning its aggression and is trying to destroy Ukrainian statehood by striking critical infrastructure.

To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia is using a combined group of troops totaling more than 715,000 people. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference, UNN reports.

Details

In his speech to his Alliance colleagues, Syrskyi spoke about the operational situation at the front, which remains difficult.

According to him, despite peace initiatives and all efforts of partners, Moscow does not abandon the continuation of the aggressive war and the achievement of its main strategic goal - the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia is using a combined group of troops totaling more than 715,000 people. Russia also continues to launch missile and air strikes on critical facilities of our economy, primarily   – on the energy sector, trying to influence Ukrainians in the rear with darkness and cold  

- Syrskyi emphasized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Ukraine