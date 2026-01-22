Not sure if Putin wants the war to end, but their army and economy are very exhausted - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator does not want to end the war because he has not achieved his goals. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the Russian economy is exhausted and the army is tired.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is not sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war, as he has not achieved his goals set at the beginning of the war. Zelenskyy stated this after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.
Details
"I am not sure that Putin wants to end this war, where he and his army are suffering losses and have not achieved the goals he set at the beginning of the war. He truly does not want this, but their economy is already exhausted, and their army is very tired, however, our army is also tired, but we are honest and talk about it. We are doing everything possible with our soldiers, and they are giving their all. But 35,000, as I said today, 35,000 Russian soldiers killed every month," Zelenskyy said.
Recall
