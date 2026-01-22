Not sure if Putin wants the war to end, but their army and economy are very exhausted - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is not sure that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end the war, as he has not achieved his goals set at the beginning of the war. Zelenskyy stated this after speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

Details

"I am not sure that Putin wants to end this war, where he and his army are suffering losses and have not achieved the goals he set at the beginning of the war. He truly does not want this, but their economy is already exhausted, and their army is very tired, however, our army is also tired, but we are honest and talk about it. We are doing everything possible with our soldiers, and they are giving their all. But 35,000, as I said today, 35,000 Russian soldiers killed every month," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that documents to end the war are almost ready. He emphasized that Russia must be ready to stop the aggression.