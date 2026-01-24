$43.170.01
"Missiles hit not only our people, but also the negotiating table": Sybiha reacted to Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Russia's night attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv, disrupted peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Russian missiles hit not only Ukrainians, but also the negotiating table.

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, reacted to the night attack by Russians on Ukrainian cities, noting that the missiles of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin hit not only Ukrainians but also the negotiating table. The minister wrote about this on X, as reported by UNN.

Peace efforts? A trilateral meeting in the UAE? Diplomacy? For Ukrainians, it was another night of Russian terror. Cynically, Putin ordered a brutal mass missile strike on Ukraine precisely at a time when delegations are meeting in Abu Dhabi to advance the peace process under US auspices. His missiles hit not only our people but also the negotiating table. The two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, were shaken by loud explosions. Dozens of ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, as well as hundreds of drones, were used.

- said Sybiha.

Details

He added that the main targets of the Russians remained the same: energy facilities and residential areas.

"Russia continues to wage a genocidal war against civilians, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. In Kyiv, one person died and at least four were injured. In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital, a dormitory for internally displaced persons, and a hospital were damaged, resulting in civilian casualties. The northernmost regional center, Chernihiv, was left without electricity after the strikes. This barbaric attack once again proves that Putin's place is not at the peace negotiating table, but in the dock of a special tribunal," Sybiha added.

Recall

On the night of January 24, Russian occupation forces carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukrainian cities, using ballistic weapons, cruise missiles, and attack drones. The most significant damage was sustained by Kyiv and Kharkiv, where the enemy deliberately targeted residential areas and critical energy infrastructure, leading to fires and the hospitalization of dozens of people.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 21 missiles, including two "Zircons," and 375 drones, of which 15 and 357, respectively, were shot down or suppressed; information regarding 4 enemy missiles is being clarified.

In Kyiv and Chernihiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, more than 1.2 million consumers are without electricity.

