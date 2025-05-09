$41.510.07
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: Ukraine views the presence of leaders of foreign countries at the parade in Moscow as an unfriendly step

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed a demarche to the heads of diplomatic missions of countries whose leaders were at the parade in Moscow. Presence at the parade is regarded as an unfriendly step, support for Russia's aggression.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: Ukraine views the presence of leaders of foreign countries at the parade in Moscow as an unfriendly step

On Friday, May 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced a demarche to the heads of diplomatic missions of states accredited in Ukraine, whose senior officials were present at the military parade in Moscow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the foreign policy department.

The presence of senior officials of a number of states at the events organized by the Kremlin has nothing to do with honoring the memory of the victims and heroes of the Second World War, but is in fact a mockery of it, support for modern aggression in Europe, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine 

- the Foreign Ministry said.

First Deputy Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia stressed that in the context of Russian aggression, mass killings of Ukrainians, attacks against civilian infrastructure, war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ukraine considers the presence of senior officials of foreign countries at the parade of the aggressor state as an unfriendly step.

The significant contribution of the Ukrainian people, together with other peoples of the anti-Hitler coalition and the former USSR, to the victory over Nazism 80 years ago was emphasized. Ukraine will not allow Russia to steal the memory of the past, appropriate the collective victory or diminish the role of the Ukrainian people in it.

- the statement reads.

Serhiy Kyslytsia stressed that the Russian Federation continues to reject attempts to restore peace and has not yet accepted the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, which Ukraine joined on March 11. 

According to the diplomat, Russia does not even adhere to the "parade" ceasefire it has declared, continuing daily attacks on Ukrainian positions along the entire front line. 

Recall

On Friday, May 9, a military parade was held in Moscow's Red Square. The parade was attended by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the leaders of nearly 30 countries, including China, Brazil, Venezuela, Slovakia, Serbia, Armenia, Mongolia, Cuba, Tajikistan and Belarus. 

The President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Slovakia held a fraternal meeting in Moscow, where they discussed important issues. Both politicians arrived on the eve of the May 9 parade, despite warnings from the EU.

Vita Zelenetska

