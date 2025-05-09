$41.510.07
russia shelled the Sumy region about 200 times in two days of the “truce”: three dead, seven wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

russia, having announced a truce, continued shelling the Sumy region, inflicting almost 200 strikes. Three people were killed, seven were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged.

russia shelled the Sumy region about 200 times in two days of the “truce”: three dead, seven wounded

Having announced a truce on the eve of May 9, Russia still continued to strike Ukraine. The Sumy region alone has been attacked almost 200 times by the Russian army in the last two days. As a result of the enemy shelling, three people died. This was reported by the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleg Hryhorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, the enemy did not stop shelling Sumy region either on May 8 or 9.

In two days, the enemy shelled the territory of the region almost 200 times

- the official wrote on his Facebook page.

"We have consequences of enemy strikes in the following communities: Richkivska, Novoslobidska, Shostkinska, Bilopilska, Vorozhbyanska, Hlukhivska, Seredyno-Budska, Yunakivska, Sveska and Mykolaivska (rural)", - Oleg Hryhorov specified.

Three civilians were killed. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Seven people were injured. I wish the victims a speedy recovery

- said the Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

As the official noted, attacking the communities of Sumy region, Russia used KABs, "Smerchs", mortars, artillery, FPV drones, drones with VOGs, NARs and missiles.

"During these two days we have the following damages: 39 private, one three-story and two apartment buildings; a school, two enterprises; two garages; four cars; a store; power grids", - the official added.

Reminder

Russia, by Putin's decision, announced a "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. From midnight on May 8 to zero hours on May 11. All hostilities are suspended for this period, the Kremlin said. There they called Putin's "truce" on May 9 "a test of readiness" to find ways for a long-term and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading false accusations against Ukraine of violating the truce. In fact, the Russian Federation is violating its own "truce" by hitting civilians in Kharkiv region with drones, launching air strikes on Sumy region and attacking on the front.

May 09, 2025 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, at least for 30 days.

In Sumy region, one person died and another was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike09.05.25, 18:26 • 6574 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Sumy Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
