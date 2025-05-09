In Sumy region, one person died and another was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike

The enemy launched airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in the Novoslobidska community of Sumy region, an 85-year-old woman died. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy around 15:30 launched airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in the Novoslobidska community

Two private houses were destroyed, which were hit by Russian air bombs. Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman died. A 49-year-old man was also injured. My condolences to family and friends - wrote Grigorov.

Remind

On May 6, the Russian army attacked the suburbs of Sumy with a ballistic missile, killing a child. Six more people were injured, most of them children, one child is in critical condition.