In Sumy region, one person died and another was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11830 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 27870 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40648 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44840 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 51897 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59604 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93615 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39214 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97683 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49139 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Tags
Authors
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 71481 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 76909 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 94479 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 26353 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 16375 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 93646 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 95771 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 97710 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 161017 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 181851 views
UNN Lite

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 12845 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 17300 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 27247 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 11485 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 72339 views
In Sumy region, one person died and another was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike

Kyiv • UNN

 4618 views

Russian airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in the Sumy region led to the death of an 85-year-old woman and the injury of a man. Two private houses were destroyed.

In Sumy region, one person died and another was injured as a result of a Russian airstrike

The enemy launched airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in the Novoslobidska community of Sumy region, an 85-year-old woman died. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy around 15:30 launched airstrikes on the village of Manukhivka in the Novoslobidska community

Two private houses were destroyed, which were hit by Russian air bombs. Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman died. A 49-year-old man was also injured. My condolences to family and friends

- wrote Grigorov.

Remind

On May 6, the Russian army attacked the suburbs of Sumy with a ballistic missile, killing a child. Six more people were injured, most of them children, one child is in critical condition.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

