08:27 AM
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. Emergency power outages have been applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in two regions, by morning three regions were switched to emergency blackouts, electricity consumption remains high,  schedules are in all regions around the clock, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As indicated, emergency recovery work continues, energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

As specified by Ukrenergo, hourly blackouts range from 0.5 to 2.5 queues.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

Consumption

Electricity consumption, according to Ukrenergo, remains high. Today, November 26, as of 9:30, its level was the same as at this time the previous day.

On November 25, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2% higher than the maximum of the previous day. The reason is said to be the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures.

"The need for economical electricity consumption remains today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 22:00. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

"Winter Support": how many people received electricity compensation and how it is provided26.11.25, 10:01 • 1114 views

